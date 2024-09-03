67% of Russians Say Officials Did Everything to Save Beslan Hostages Despite Relatives' Criticisms

The share of Russians who believe that authorities did everything they could to save the hostages in the Beslan school tragedy has reached its highest level in a decade, according to a new survey by the independent Levada Center pollster.

On Sept. 1, 2004, militants from Chechnya took over 1,100 civilians hostage at Beslan School No. 1 in Russia’s North Ossetia, demanding the withdrawal of Russian forces from Chechnya. More than 330 people, including 186 children, ultimately lost their lives.

The tragedy sparked widespread scrutiny of the Russian authorities’ response, particularly the security forces’ storming of the school on Sept. 3 as well as the tense negotiations with the militants that failed.

But ahead of the siege’s 20th anniversary, 67% of Russian respondents told Levada that authorities did all that was possible to save the Beslan hostages — the highest percentage in a decade.

According to Levada, respondents most likely to say that the authorities did everything possible to save the hostages include those with higher education (70%), those who believe Russia is heading in the right direction (75%), those who approve of President Vladimir Putin’s actions (71%) and those who trust television as a source of information (75%).

Those less likely to say that the authorities did everything possible included respondents under 24 years old (57%), those who believe the country is heading in the wrong direction (49%), those who disapprove of Putin’s actions (38%) and those who trust information from YouTube channels (57%).