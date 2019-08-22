1 in 5 Russians Believe They Can Influence the Government, Poll Says

One in five Russians believe that they can affect their government’s decision-making processes, according to a new poll that sociologists link to growing public discontent with the authorities in Russia. The share of Russians who believe they can influence the country indicates “an attempt to state that ‘we exist’ and ‘we have an opinion’,” according to the independent Levada Center pollster’s sociologists. The past year has been marked by protests against unpopular moves by the authorities including President Vladimir Putin’s pension reforms that will delay many workers’ retirements.

Nineteen percent of respondents say they believe they can personally influence the Russian government’s decision-making, according to Levada’s results published on Thursday. Another 31% say they can influence decisions at the regional, municipal and district levels. Both indicators have grown since 2017. They remain slightly below the historic highs that were measured in December 2018 — with 20% believing they had federal influence and 33% believing they had regional influence — shortly after the pension reforms were signed. On the other hand, 79% of Russian respondents say they have no influence over what happens in their country, while 66% believe they have no influence over what happens in their regions.

