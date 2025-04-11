Russian Olympic Official Sparks Scandal by Berating Ossetian-Born Wrestling Champion

A Russian Olympic official’s dust-up with a Russian-born wrestling champion representing Albania has sparked a controversy in the Russian sporting world as the Kremlin continues to lobby for a return to the Olympic Games.

Chermen Valiev, a wrestler born in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia, had previously competed for Russia but changed his sporting nationality to Albania just before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) official Mikhail Mamiashvili, who heads the national wrestling federation, got into an altercation with Valiev at the European freestyle wrestling championships in Bratislava, where Valiev defeated a Russian athlete in the final.

Video of the incident shows Mamiashvili aggressively placing the gold medal around Valiev’s neck during the award ceremony and saying something that visibly upsets the athlete.

Mamiashvili, himself an Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, then roughly grabs Valiev by both hands, and the athlete frowns. He then shoves the champion’s bouquet into Valiev’s hands and walks away.

“[Mamiashvili] called Valiev a traitor, accompanying his words with profanities,” reported the Wrestling Russia Telegram channel, the first outlet to cover the incident.

Valiev later confirmed this, saying he was “taken aback.”