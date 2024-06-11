Russian Military Jet Crash Kills 2 Pilots

A Russian military jet crashed during a training flight in the North Caucasus region of North Ossetia, killing two people on board, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
A statement said the Su-34 jet crashed "in a mountainous zone" and added that there was "no damage on the ground." It did not specify when the accident happened.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said a technical problem appeared to have caused the crash, adding that an investigation into the incident had been opened.
North Ossetia, which borders the South Caucasus nation of Georgia, is around 800 kilometers from the front line in eastern Ukraine.
Over the weekend, authorities in North Ossetia said Ukraine targeted a military airfield near the town of Mozdok with drones, marking the first attack of its kind against the region since the start of the war.
