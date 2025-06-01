Ukraine Strikes Russian Bombers Ahead of Istanbul Talks

Ukraine said Sunday it launched a "large-scale" attack to destroy Russian bombers as it geared up for talks in Istanbul with Moscow counterparts to explore prospects of a ceasefire. The spectacular claim that Ukraine damaged $2 billion worth of Russian aircraft parked at airbases thousands of kilometers away came as Kyiv announced a Russian military strike killed at least 12 soldiers at an army training site. Russia also said two bridges that collapsed in regions bordering Ukraine were brought down by explosions. Officials were treating them as "acts of terrorism" but had not immediately accused Ukraine. The developments followed Russian ground advances in recent days in Ukraine's border Sumy region, and both sides unleashing punishing aerial attacks on the other.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that he was sending a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul led by his Defense Minister Rustem Umerov for the talks on Monday with Russian officials. Turkey is hosting the meeting, which was spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a quick deal to end the three-year war. Zelensky, who previously voiced scepticism about the seriousness of the Russian side in proposing Monday's meeting, said he had defined the Ukrainian delegation's position going into it.

Priorities included "a complete and unconditional ceasefire" and the return of prisoners and abducted children, he said on social media. Russia has said it has formulated its own peace terms, but refused to divulge them in advance. Russian President Vladimir Putin ruled out a Turkish proposal for the meeting to be held at the leaders' level. Russian news agencies said the Russian delegation was headed to Istanbul on Sunday for the talks.

Drone attacks inside Russia The intensified strikes waged by each side came as Kyiv and Moscow each strived to show themselves coming from a position of strength. A source with Ukraine's SBU security service said the coordinated attacks inside Russia were "aimed at destroying enemy bombers far from the front." The source said Russian airbases in the eastern Siberian city of Belaya, in Olenya, up in the Arctic near Finland, and in Ivanovo and Dyagilevo, both east of Moscow, had been targeted.

More than 40 aircraft had been hit at the Belaya base, and a fire had broken out there, the source said, showing a video in which several aircraft could be seen in flames and black smoke rising. AFP was not able to independently verify the claims or the video images. But the governor of Russia's Irkutsk region, which hosts the Belaya airbase, spoke of a "drone attack" against a village adjacent to the airbase. "It's the first attack of this sort in Siberia," Governor Igor Kobzev said, calling on the population not to panic. He posted an amateur video apparently showing a drone flying in the sky, and a large cloud of grey smoke.