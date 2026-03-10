Russia Committed Crimes Against Humanity in Transferring Ukrainian Children, UN Inquiry Says

Russia’s deportation and forcible transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to a crime against humanity, a United Nations investigative body said Tuesday.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine said it had gathered evidence showing that “Russian authorities have committed the crimes against humanity of deportation and forcible transfer, as well as enforced disappearance of children.”

The probe was established by the United Nations Human Rights Council shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Investigators said Russia had deported or transferred “thousands” of children from occupied areas of Ukraine, confirming 1,205 cases so far.

“Four years on, 80% of the children deported or transferred in the cases investigated by the commission have not returned,” the report said.

The inquiry found that Russian authorities had failed to establish an effective system to facilitate the children’s return and instead focused on placing them long-term with families or institutions in Russia. In many cases, relatives were not informed of the children’s whereabouts.

The commission also reaffirmed its earlier finding that Russian authorities had unlawfully deported and transferred children and had “unjustifiably delayed their repatriation,” which it said also constitutes a war crime.

The measures “were not guided by the best interests of the child” and violated international law, the investigators said.