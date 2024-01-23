Russia Denies Deporting Ukrainian Children

"From February 2022, since then, the Russian Federation has not been involved in the deportation of citizens of Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation," Alexey Vovchenko, Russia's deputy minister of labor and social protection, told the UN committee.

Kyiv estimates that 20,000 Ukrainian children have been forcibly moved to Russia.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child asked Russian officials how many children have been "evacuated" to Russia or within Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine since the invasion began.

Moscow insisted at the United Nations on Tuesday that it has not forcibly moved any Ukrainian children to Russia since its invasion in February 2022, contradicting claims by Kyiv and NGOs.

The panel of 18 independent experts is examining Russia's record as part of a regular review that all countries must undergo.

"Just over three million residents of Ukraine — a number of them were children — these were accepted into the Russian Federation," said Vovchenko, who headed Moscow's delegation at the hearing.

"Most of the children came with their families or guardians. They were placed in temporary shelters or with relatives," he added.

Kyiv says that some 400 children have so far been repatriated since Russia's invasion.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin in March, accusing him of the war crime of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

The ICC has leveled similar charges against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and insists the warrant against Putin is "void."

"Placements for evacuated children are arranged, first and foremost, at their request and with their consent," Russia told the UN committee in a written response in October last year.

As for the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which the Kremlin says are now part of Russia, Vovchenko said around 2,000 residents of orphanages and boarding homes were "moved to the Russian Federation."

They were "accompanied by the directors and staff of the boarding homes where they had lived previously," he said.

"Ukrainian authorities before this were not particularly concerned, we believe, by the state or health of these individuals," Vovchenko added.