UN Chief Says Ukraine Peace Talks 'Not Possible' Right Now

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said peace negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine were "not possible at this moment," in an interview published by Spanish daily El Pais on Tuesday.

His statement came as the leaders of Russia and Ukraine both called for victory during events commemorating the end of World War II.

"It is clear that the [two] parties are completely absorbed in this war" and "are convinced that they can win," the UN chief was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Guterres said he hoped it was possible "in the future" to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.