Trump Showed ‘Restraint’ Against ‘Scumbag’ Zelensky, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said U.S. President Donald Trump showed "restraint" by not hitting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their shouting match in the White House.

"I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support," she wrote on Telegram.

"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said.