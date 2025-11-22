Trump Says Zelensky 'Will Have to Like' Ukraine Peace Plan Ahead of Nov. 27 Deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Ukraine to accept his administration's plan aimed at ending the war with Russia by ceding territory, saying his counterpart in Kyiv will “have to like it.”

“He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting,” Trump told reporters who asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's less-than-enthusiastic response to his plan.

“At some point he's going to have to accept something,” Trump added during the Oval Office meeting with New York City's future mayor Zohran Mamdani.

On Friday, Zelensky pushed back on the American plan, saying he would not betray” his country over the 28-point document, seen in Kyiv as very favorable to the Kremlin.

The 79-year-old Republican has grown frustrated at not succeeding in ending the war triggered in February 2022 by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and is now seeking an acceleration.

Earlier Friday, Trump set a deadline of Nov. 27 — the American Thanksgiving holiday — for Ukraine to accept his administration's plan aimed at ending its war with Russia.