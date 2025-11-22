Trump Says Zelensky 'Will Have to Like' Ukraine Peace Plan Ahead of Nov. 27 Deadline

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Ukraine to accept his administration's plan aimed at ending the war with Russia by ceding territory, saying his counterpart in Kyiv will “have to like it.”
“He'll have to like it, and if he doesn't like it, then you know, they should just keep fighting,” Trump told reporters who asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's less-than-enthusiastic response to his plan.
“At some point he's going to have to accept something,” Trump added during the Oval Office meeting with New York City's future mayor Zohran Mamdani.
On Friday, Zelensky pushed back on the American plan, saying he would not betray” his country over the 28-point document, seen in Kyiv as very favorable to the Kremlin.
The 79-year-old Republican has grown frustrated at not succeeding in ending the war triggered in February 2022 by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and is now seeking an acceleration.
Earlier Friday, Trump set a deadline of Nov. 27 — the American Thanksgiving holiday — for Ukraine to accept his administration's plan aimed at ending its war with Russia.
“I’ve had a lot of deadlines, but if things are working well, you tend to extend the deadlines. But Thursday is, we think, an appropriate time,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Radio.
Under the plan, Ukraine would give up a swathe of eastern territory to Russia and slash the size of its army, according to a draft obtained by AFP.
Kyiv would also pledge never to join NATO, and would not get the Western peacekeepers they have called for, although European warplanes would be stationed in Poland.
Trump said that if fighting continued, the Ukrainians would still end up losing the territories they would have to cede to Russia under his peace plan.
“Say what you want, they were very brave,” he said about Ukrainian forces fighting the Russians.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not looking for more war,” the Republican leader responded when asked about the possibility of Russia attacking other countries in Europe after it invaded Ukraine in 2022.
Trump also stated that Putin was “taking punishment” for the conflict going on for nearly four years now when, the U.S. president added, it “was supposed to be a one-day war.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.