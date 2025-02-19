Trump Slams Zelensky as ‘Dictator Without Elections,’ Claims Only He Can End Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky of misleading the United States into spending billions on a “war that couldn’t be won” and suggested Ukraine would struggle to negotiate peace without him.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump criticized U.S. financial support for Kyiv, claiming Europe had contributed far less and that Washington would get “nothing back.” He also accused Zelensky of refusing to hold elections and suggested corruption was widespread in Ukraine.

“A modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote.

According to a U.S. State Department report from January, Ukraine has received $65.9 billion in American military aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. Another $69.2 billion in military assistance was sent in the period after Moscow first backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.