Trump Softens on Zelensky, Says Mineral Deal Coming 'Soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he doesn't hold Volodymyr Zelensky "responsible" for Russia's invasion of his country but continued to criticize the pro-Western Ukrainian leader.

Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that Ukraine started the war and this week accused Zelensky of responsibility for "millions" of deaths.

"I don't hold Zelensky responsible but I'm not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started," Trump said at the White House alongside visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job, OK? I am not a big fan."

Zelensky earlier this week invited Trump to visit Ukraine to see war devastation for himself, in a Sunday interview with CBS that Trump responded to with threats against the TV network.