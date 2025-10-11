Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zelensky Urges Trump to Broker Ukraine Peace

By AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) Jim Watson/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine, as he did in the Middle East, during a phone call on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said.

"If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well — including the Russian war," Zelensky wrote in a post on Facebook.

Relations between the two leaders have warmed dramatically since February, when they sparred during a now-infamous televised meeting at the White House.

Trump has since called Zelensky a "nice guy" and maintained support for Ukraine, which has been fighting a Russian invasion since 2022.

The two leaders previously met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Zelensky , Trump

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

News Analysis

Trump’s About-Face on Russia-Ukraine War Leaves More Questions Than Clarity

Despite the major rhetorical shift, experts are split on whether or not Trump signaled a genuine shift in policy toward the war.
4 Min read

‘Zelensky’s Dead End’: Russian Media Downplays Ukraine-Trump White House Meeting

Russian state outlets focused on Putin and Trump's call during the meeting and said Kyiv and Europe were powerless to influence U.S.-Russia talks on the...
3 Min read

Europeans Urge Trump to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire in Putin Summit

"Sanctions must be in place and must be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire," Zelensky said after a call with Trump and European leaders...
3 Min read

Trump Slams Zelensky as ‘Dictator Without Elections,’ Claims Only He Can End Ukraine War

The U.S. president accused Volodymyr Zelensky of doing “a terrible job” and urged him to “move fast or he is not going to have a country left.”...
2 Min read