Zelensky Urges Trump to Broker Ukraine Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine, as he did in the Middle East, during a phone call on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said.

"If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well — including the Russian war," Zelensky wrote in a post on Facebook.

Relations between the two leaders have warmed dramatically since February, when they sparred during a now-infamous televised meeting at the White House.