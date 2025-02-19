Zelensky Accuses Trump of Falling for Russian ‘Disinformation’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of succumbing to Russian "disinformation," remarks that may further drive a wedge between Kyiv and the new U.S. administration.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Trump echoed several Kremlin talking points about the war in Ukraine, blaming authorities in Kyiv for having "started" the conflict and suggesting Zelensky was a deeply unpopular and potentially illegitimate leader.

Trump claimed Zelensky had a 4% approval rating in his country. However, according to February polling by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the Ukrainian leader has an approval rating of 57%.

Zelensky pushed back against Trump's comments on Wednesday, saying: "Unfortunately, President Trump, for whom we have great respect as leader of the American people… lives in this disinformation space."