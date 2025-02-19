Zelensky Accuses Trump of Falling for Russian ‘Disinformation’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of succumbing to Russian "disinformation," remarks that may further drive a wedge between Kyiv and the new U.S. administration.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Trump echoed several Kremlin talking points about the war in Ukraine, blaming authorities in Kyiv for having "started" the conflict and suggesting Zelensky was a deeply unpopular and potentially illegitimate leader.
Trump claimed Zelensky had a 4% approval rating in his country. However, according to February polling by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, the Ukrainian leader has an approval rating of 57%.
Zelensky pushed back against Trump's comments on Wednesday, saying: "Unfortunately, President Trump, for whom we have great respect as leader of the American people… lives in this disinformation space."
Zelensky's remarks came after top Russian and U.S. officials on Tuesday held their first direct talks since Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, with delegates from both sides striking a positive tone while downplaying the chances of an immediate breakthrough in Ukraine peace negotiations.
"I believe that the United States helped Putin break out of years of isolation," Zelensky said of the meeting in Saudi Arabia, marking some of his sharpest criticism yet of Trump's approach to Russia and the Ukraine war.
Authorities in Russia, meanwhile, welcomed Trump's comments, calling him the "only Western leader" who understood that "dragging Ukraine into NATO" was a cause of the nearly three-year war.
"He is a completely independent politician," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency on Wednesday.
Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday morning, saying his visit was aimed at "sitting and listening" to Ukraine's concerns after Kyiv criticized Washington for excluding it from the talks in Saudi Arabia.
AFP contributed reporting.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.