Ukrainian Missile Attack on Bryansk Kills 6, Wounds Dozens More

At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Bryansk in western Russia on Tuesday night, local authorities said.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the deaths in a post on social media, saying that 37 people wounded in the attack were hospitalized. He did not provide further details, including what sites were targeted.

Videos published on social media showed a large cloud of black smoke billowing above Bryansk.

Ukraine’s military claimed responsibility for the missile barrage and said it struck the Kremniy El microchip plant, one of Russia’s largest microelectronics manufacturers. It said the attack was “part of a systematic effort to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor.”

It also published an aerial video of the attack shot from one of its drones. At least four large blasts can be seen in the video, with the Ukrainian military stating that British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles were used in the strike.

Ukraine previously attacked Kremniy El in October 2024.

Most of the plant’s products are sold to the Russian Defense Ministry, including components for the Pantsir and S-500 missile systems, as well as Kalibr cruise missiles, according to Russian media.