Ukrainian Missile Attack on Bryansk Kills 7, Wounds Dozens More

At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were wounded in a Ukrainian missile strike on the city of Bryansk in western Russia on Tuesday night, local authorities said.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the deaths in posts on social media, saying that 29 people wounded in the attack were hospitalized. He did not provide further details, including what sites were targeted.

Videos published on social media showed a large cloud of black smoke billowing above Bryansk.

Ukraine’s military claimed responsibility for the missile barrage and said it struck the Kremniy El microchip plant, one of Russia’s largest microelectronics manufacturers. It said the attack was “part of a systematic effort to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor.”