Russia Says Thwartered Cross-Border Incursion From Ukraine

Russian border agents have thwarted a Ukrainian sabotage group’s third attempt this past month to infiltrate western Russia’s Bryansk region, its governor said late Monday.

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz shared photographs of weapons and an ammunition cache he said were seized from the sabotage group by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards and Defense Ministry units.

Bogomaz identified the location of the attempted incursion as the Sevsky municipal district in the southeastern part of the region.

The two previous cross-border attacks targeted the Bryansk region’s southern Starodubsky district on Aug. 15 and the eastern Navlinsky district on Aug. 31.

Bogomaz did not say whether there were any casualties in Monday’s incident.