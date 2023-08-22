Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack on Border Region – Governor

Russian forces repelled an attempt by Ukrainian "saboteurs" to break into the western border region of Bryansk, the region's local governor said Tuesday.

"Today, Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to break through the [Russian] state border in the Klimovsky district," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the attack was repelled by multiple security agencies, including the Federal Security Services (FSB), Defense Ministry and National Guard, adding that "measures are underway to ensure the safety of civilians."

The scale of the attack in Bryansk was not immediately clear.

In June, the nearby Belgorod region was rocked by the largest incursion on Russian territory since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with anti-Kremlin militia groups battling with Russian security forces.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported repeated shelling and attacks from Ukrainian forces, including occasional cross-border incursions by anti-Kremlin armed militants.