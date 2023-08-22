Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack on Border Region – Governor

By AFP
Border defense lines in Russia's western Bryansk region. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russian forces repelled an attempt by Ukrainian "saboteurs" to break into the western border region of Bryansk, the region's local governor said Tuesday.

"Today, Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to break through the [Russian] state border in the Klimovsky district," Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the attack was repelled by multiple security agencies, including the Federal Security Services (FSB), Defense Ministry and National Guard, adding that "measures are underway to ensure the safety of civilians."

The scale of the attack in Bryansk was not immediately clear.

In June, the nearby Belgorod region was rocked by the largest incursion on Russian territory since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with anti-Kremlin militia groups battling with Russian security forces.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have reported repeated shelling and attacks from Ukrainian forces, including occasional cross-border incursions by anti-Kremlin armed militants.

Read more

sabotage group

Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Incursion Into Border Region – Governor

Bryansk region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said a farm worker had been injured and hospitalized as a result of the attempted incursion.
1 Min read
Bryansk Derailment

Russian Freight Train Derails After Hitting 'Explosive Device'

A freight train derailed Monday in the western Russian region of Bryansk after an "explosive device" detonated, the local governor said. 
2 Min read
illegal intrusion

Russia Says Repels Ukrainian Incursion Attempt

Russia said it had repelled a Ukrainian attempt to infiltrate Russian territory in the Bryansk region.
1 Min read
border tensions

Moscow Says Foiled Bid By Ukraine 'Saboteurs' to Enter Russia

The announcement came a day after President Vladimir Putin warned that saboteurs were acting inside Russia. 
2 Min read