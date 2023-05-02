'Explosive Device' Derails Second Russian Freight Train Near Ukraine

A freight train derailed on Tuesday in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine due to an "explosive device" on the tracks, the local governor said.

The announcement of the derailment, which is the second to occur in the region this week, came as Russia was hit by a series of similar attacks while Kyiv says it is preparing for a counteroffensive.

"An unidentified explosive device went off near the Snezhestkaya railway station," Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz said, the day after a similar train derailed in the same area.

"A locomotive and several wagons of the train derailed," he said, adding that there were no casualties.