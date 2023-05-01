Russian Freight Train Derails After Hitting 'Explosive Device'

A Russian freight train derailed Monday in the western region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine after an "explosive device" detonated on the rail tracks, the local governor said.

The apparent attack came a day after a Ukrainian strike killed four people in a Russian village in the Bryansk region and as Kyiv prepared for a widely expected counter-offensive.

"An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed," Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he added.