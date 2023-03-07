Hundreds Turn Out to Mourn Ukrainian Saboteurs Killed in Russia

Hundreds of mourners packed a Kyiv church on Tuesday for the funeral of Ukrainian saboteurs killed on a mission in Russia, following a spate of attacks along Moscow's frontier.

Mourners, many in camouflage and covering their faces, attended a service in a central Kyiv church for four men — one still a teenager — who were killed in December during an incursion into Russia's southern Bryansk region.

Russia's FSB security service announced it had killed the men, saying they were armed with rifles and explosives. Russian media reported their bodies were handed over this month.

The men's coffins were draped with the banner of a nationalist battalion called Bratstvo (Brotherhood), created on the basis of a party of the same name.