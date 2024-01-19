Kyiv Claims New Attack on Oil Depot in Russia

Ukraine was behind an attack that sparked a huge inferno at an oil depot in western Russia on Friday, a source in the Ukrainian security services told AFP.

The strike is the second on a Russian oil depot in as many days, after Kyiv claimed another attack on an oil storage facility in the northern Leningrad region of Russia on Thursday.

Kyiv has targeted Russian oil and gas infrastructure throughout the almost two-year conflict, attacks they argue are fair retaliation for strikes on Ukrainian territory.

Friday's attack targeted a depot in the town of Klintsy, some 70 kilometers (about 45 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The strike was an operation carried out by the main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian defense ministry, a Ukrainian security source confirmed to AFP, without elaborating.

Social media footage showed a massive cloud of black smoke billowing over the Klintsy facility following the attack, which Russian officials said was a drone strike.