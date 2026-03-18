Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 1 in Krasnodar Region

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in the southern Krasnodar region killed one person, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said three apartment buildings in the regional capital were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the buildings but was quickly put out, he added.

Kondratyev instructed Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov to provide “all necessary assistance to the affected residents,” including the family of the person who was killed.

Naumov warned of the possibility of additional drone attacks on Wednesday. He urged residents to remain vigilant, seek shelter when possible and stay away from windows given the risk of injury from shattered glass.

The mayor said city authorities were still assessing damage from the overnight drone attack.