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Ukrainian Drone Attack Kills 1 in Krasnodar Region

An apartment in Krasnodar that caught fire as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack on March 18, 2026. Social media

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in the southern Krasnodar region killed one person, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said three apartment buildings in the regional capital were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the buildings but was quickly put out, he added.

Kondratyev instructed Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov to provide “all necessary assistance to the affected residents,” including the family of the person who was killed.

Naumov warned of the possibility of additional drone attacks on Wednesday. He urged residents to remain vigilant, seek shelter when possible and stay away from windows given the risk of injury from shattered glass.

The mayor said city authorities were still assessing damage from the overnight drone attack.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones in the skies above the Krasnodar region between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory. 

Last week, one person was killed and two others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on an agriculture company in the Krasnodar region village of Novominskaya.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Krasnodar , Drones

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