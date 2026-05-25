Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Border Regions Leave 2 Dead

Two people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on the Russian border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk, local authorities said Monday morning.
“A drone attacked a vehicle in the town of Graivoron,” authorities in the Belgorod region said in a statement, reporting that “a civilian was killed.”
In the nearby Bryansk region, a man was killed in a Ukrainian strike in the town of Belaya Beryozka, the Acting Governor Yegor Kovalchuk wrote on Telegram.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
Monday’s deadly strikes come after Russia launched a devastating weekend attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region using a combination of drones and missiles, including the ballistic missile Oreshnik.
At least four people were killed in the latest bombardment of Ukraine, which Russia said was retaliation for a Ukrainian drone attack on a vocational school in the occupied Luhansk region that left nearly two dozen people dead.
AFP contributed reporting.
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