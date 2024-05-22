Man Killed in Cross-Border Shelling of Russia’s Belgorod

A man was killed and one other person was wounded in an attack on southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region, local authorities said Wednesday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems had shot down six Ukrainian missiles early Wednesday morning. It said earlier that three Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Belgorod region overnight.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the shoot-downs damaged households, vehicles and a power line in the village of Belenkoye 15 kilometers north of eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

“To our great sorrow, one civilian was killed — a man received multiple shrapnel wounds incompatible with life,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram, adding that another man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Belgorod has been regularly targeted by Ukrainian drone and missile attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Gladkov said last month that 120 civilians had been killed and more than 650 others had been wounded in Belgorod since the start of the war.