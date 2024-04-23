120 People Killed in Russian Border Region Since Invasion of Ukraine, Governor Says

Some 120 civilians have been killed in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

Belgorod has been repeatedly targeted by what Russian officials have called indiscriminate Ukrainian attacks since the start of the conflict.

“The situation is extremely complicated, the [cross-border] shelling continues and people keep dying,” Gladkov said in a video address published on his Telegram channel late Monday.