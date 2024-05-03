2 Injured in Ukrainian Drone Strikes on Russia’s Belgorod

Two people were injured in three separate drone attacks in western Russia’s Belgorod region, Russian authorities said early Friday.

One bus passenger was wounded in a drone strike in the village of Voznesenovka, around 7 kilometers north of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Another person received shrapnel wounds when a Ukrainian drone struck a parked car in the same village, Gladkov added.

In the nearby town of Shebekino, the governor said a gas station employee escaped unharmed when a drone struck a gas storage tank.