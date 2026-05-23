Ukraine, U.S. Embassy Warn of Possible Major Russian Airstrike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States embassy in Kyiv issued warnings Saturday about the risk of a major Russian airstrike in the coming hours.

Their alerts came after Russian officials said the death toll from a Ukrainian strike on a college and its dormitory in a Russian-occupied town in eastern Ukraine had risen to 18.

Zelensky, posting on social media, said: "Our intelligence services reported receiving data, including from American and European partners, about Russia preparing a strike with the Oreshnik missile" — a nuclear-capable device.

Zelensky said they were checking the information, adding, "We are seeing signs of preparation for a combined strike on Ukrainian territory, including Kyiv, involving various types of weaponry."

Appealing to the international community, Zelensky said: "Pressure must be put on Moscow so that it does not expand the war."