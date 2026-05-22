Arrests of Clerics Highlight Fractures in Russia’s Muslim Leadership

A handful of senior Muslim clerics were arrested across Russia this week, according to reports circulating in pro-government blogs and media outlets.

Among the targeted clerics were Rail Asainov, head mufti of the Volga republic of Mordovia, and Wisam Ali Bardwil, chairman of the Union of Islamic Organizations of Russia.

Both men are affiliated with Russia’s Council of Muftis, an organization headed by Grand Mufti Ravil Gaynutdin, known for his rivalry with Russia’s other Grand Mufti, Talgat Tadzhuddin.

Gaynutdin and Tadzhuddin head Russia’s two competing central authorities of Muslims. Tadzhuddin’s Central Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia is generally seen as more closely aligned with the Kremlin.

Mordovia’s Head Mufti Asainov was reportedly arrested on suspicion of bribery on Tuesday and released from custody two days later.

“According to investigators, he allegedly offered a bribe to the director of the Islamic Economics and Finance Master's program at Mordovia State University,” Asainov’s deputy Rashit Abdrashitov said in a statement Wednesday.

“I am certain there was some misunderstanding,” Abdrashitov added.