Russia Restricts Armenian Flower Imports Amid Strained Relations

Russia’s agricultural watchdog announced Wednesday a temporary restriction on all flower imports originating from or transiting through Armenia, a move that comes amid fraying relations between the two countries.

Rosselkhoznadzor claimed the ban, which takes effect on Thursday, is aimed at protecting domestic plant safety and domestic producers. Out of 96.2 million flowers imported from Armenia, inspectors flagged 135 cases requiring “quarantine” measures, the agency said without providing further details.

The restrictions will remain in place until inspections of Armenian greenhouse facilities can be carried out.

Armenia supplies around 10% of Russia’s cut tulips, and Armenian roses retail for up to 60% less than competing imports from Ecuador, according to the Kommersant business newspaper.

Rosselkhoznadzor’s announcement follows weeks of diplomatic friction ahead of parliamentary elections in Armenia next month. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s party faces off on June 7 against an array of opposition parties dominated by pro-Russia groups.