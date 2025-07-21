Armenia Declines to Extradite Russian Soldier Who Refused to Fight in Ukraine

Armenian police have prevented Russian military officials from seizing a former Russian soldier who fled the country after refusing to serve in Ukraine, the exiled news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europa reported Monday, citing anonymous human rights activists.

Semyon Subbotin, a former member of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, fled to Armenia in September 2024 after being placed on Russia’s wanted list for desertion. He had been living without legal status in Armenia after an international arrest warrant was issued against him.

Last week, Subbotin learned that Russian military officials had arrived in Armenia to forcibly return him to Russia. He voluntarily approached police in Yerevan for protection.

Armenian authorities detained him for the mandatory 72-hour period pending a formal extradition request from Moscow, which Russia failed to submit.

Russian officials reportedly attempted to collect Subbotin directly from the detention facility without following official procedures, raising alarms among local human rights groups about a potential kidnapping attempt.