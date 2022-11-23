Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Activists, Armenian Nationalists Protest in Yerevan Ahead of Putin Visit

Members of Yerevan's Russian population took to the streets of the Armenian capital Tuesday evening to protest against the war in Ukraine ahead of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's arrival for Wednesday's Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.

The demonstration, which took place on Russia Square, attracted some 50 activists, who flew Russian flags with the red removed, a common anti-war symbol, as well as placards condemning fascism and supporting Ukraine.

Later on, a second demonstration on nearby Nzhdeh Square organized by supporters of the Armenian National Democratic Pole, an alliance of several right-wing parties, drew a far more local crowd of several hundred people.

Demonstrators marched with flaming torches, Armenian, Ukrainian, and U.S. flags, and called for Armenia to forego Moscow's influence and forge its own path as an independent European democracy.
Armenian police officers look on as Russian anti-war activists protest on Yerevan's Russia Square.
Ivan Lomakin
Activists holding up signs protesting against the war in Ukraine.
Ivan Lomakin
Some demonstrators held Russian flags in an attempt to show that they were against the Kremlin rather than Russia itself.
Ivan Lomakin
A protester holds up a sign saying simply "no to the killers."
Ivan Lomakin
One young activist holds up a sign saying "no to the war."
Ivan Lomakin
A woman marches in an Armenian nationalist torchlight procession through Yerevan on Tuesday evening.
Armenian and Ukrainian flags dominate the torchlight procession organized by the National Democratic Pole, an alliance of right-wing Armenian political parties.
Ivan Lomakin
A protester holds up a sign with the names of several state-controlled Russian TV channels crossed out.
Ivan Lomakin
Another demonstrator holding up a placard with the most commonly seen slogan: "No to the war."
Ivan Lomakin
Two young protesters film the demonstration as they walk with the crowd.
Ivan Lomakin
Belarusian dictator and staunch Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko is declared persona non grata by one demonstrator.
Ivan Lomakin
A demonstrator holds up a sign with the faces of three prominent pro-Kremlin media figures crossed out.
Ivan Lomakin
Demonstrators chanting slogans as they marched in the torchlight protest through Yerevan on Tuesday evening.
An Armenian television reporter broadcasting from the scene of the protests.
Ivan Lomakin
