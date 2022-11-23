Russian Activists, Armenian Nationalists Protest in Yerevan Ahead of Putin Visit

Members of Yerevan's Russian population took to the streets of the Armenian capital Tuesday evening to protest against the war in Ukraine ahead of Russian leader Vladimir Putin's arrival for Wednesday's Collective Security Treaty Organization summit.



The demonstration, which took place on Russia Square, attracted some 50 activists, who flew Russian flags with the red removed, a common anti-war symbol, as well as placards condemning fascism and supporting Ukraine.



Later on, a second demonstration on nearby Nzhdeh Square organized by supporters of the Armenian National Democratic Pole, an alliance of several right-wing parties, drew a far more local crowd of several hundred people.



Demonstrators marched with flaming torches, Armenian, Ukrainian, and U.S. flags, and called for Armenia to forego Moscow's influence and forge its own path as an independent European democracy.