Russian Deserter Taken to Russia After Detention in Armenia – Activists

A Russian soldier who was detained by Russian troops in Armenia on desertion charges last week has been forcibly returned to his home country, a project that helps Russians avoid military service in Ukraine said Tuesday.

“We have learned that Dmitry Setrakov is now in [the Russian city of] Rostov-on-Don at the address Budennovsky 66. The regional military police directorate for the Southern Military District is located there,” the Idite Lesom (“Get Lost”) project wrote on its Telegram channel.

Setrakov, 39, fled Russia on Nov. 30 with the help of Idite Lesom after he refused to fight in the war.

In Armenia, Setrakov was held at a Russian military base in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri after being apprehended on Dec. 6-7, said the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor, an Armenian rights organization.