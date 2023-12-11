Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Military Detains Deserter in Armenia – NGO

Updated:
The Russian 102nd Military Base is a Russian military base in Gyumri, Armenia. RG72 / CC BY-SA 4.0

Russian military police in Armenia have detained a mobilized soldier on charges of desertion in what amounts to a violation of the ex-Soviet republic’s sovereignty, a European NGO based in Yerevan said Sunday.

The Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor said Dmitry Setrakov was apprehended on Dec. 6-7 and is being held at a Russian military base in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri.

The NGO said it “condemns the abduction of and the illegal activities against a person under the Republic of Armenia’s legal protection by Russian military police in the Republic of Armenia’s territory.”

It argued that Russian authorities violated Armenia’s sovereign power to restrict a person’s liberty on its territory.

Setrakov faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted of leaving his military unit during Russia’s mobilization period.

Idite Lesom (“Get Lost”), a project that helps Russians avoid fighting the war in Ukraine, said it had helped Setrakov flee Russia on Nov. 30.

The people who detained Setrakov had identified themselves to him as members of Armenia’s military police “but were obviously Russian soldiers and security services,” said Idite Lesom head Grigory Sverdlin.

Sverdlin said he hoped the Armenian government would secure Setrakov’s release.

Neither the Kremlin nor the Armenian authorities have commented on Setrakov’s reported detention.

Read more about: Military , Ukraine war , Armenia

Read more

mounting cost

Verified Russian Military Deaths in Ukraine Now Exceed 20,000

The number of Russian troops independently confirmed to have died in Ukraine has reached 20,451, with 1,820 killed in the past two weeks alone.
1 Min read
News Analysis

‘As Quietly as Possible’: Premium on Secrecy as Russia Rams Through Military Draft Rules Bill

One source told The Moscow Times that there was such a rush to pass the legislation that procedural rules were broken. 
4 Min read
battlefield reversals

Russia Takes Stock After Winter Offensive Fails to Deliver Gains

Russia's winter offensive in Ukraine was announced with great fanfare, but the campaign has been another disappointment for Moscow.
3 Min read
inconsistent call-up

Poorer Russian Regions Conscripting More Soldiers, Investigation Says

Russian regions experiencing the highest rates of poverty have mobilized the largest share of conscripts to be sent to fight in Ukraine, according to a...