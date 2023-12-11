Russian Military Detains Deserter in Armenia – NGO

Russian military police in Armenia have detained a mobilized soldier on charges of desertion in what amounts to a violation of the ex-Soviet republic’s sovereignty, a European NGO based in Yerevan said Sunday.

The Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor said Dmitry Setrakov was apprehended on Dec. 6-7 and is being held at a Russian military base in the northern Armenian city of Gyumri.

The NGO said it “condemns the abduction of and the illegal activities against a person under the Republic of Armenia’s legal protection by Russian military police in the Republic of Armenia’s territory.”

It argued that Russian authorities violated Armenia’s sovereign power to restrict a person’s liberty on its territory.