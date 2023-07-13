Suspect in Murder of Russian Recruitment Official Held Pending Trial

A Russian court on Thursday ordered the extended detention of a suspect in the murder of a military recruitment official and former submarine commander.

The suspect, Sergei Denysenko, will be held in custody pending trial, a spokesman for the court in the southwestern city of Krasnodar told the Russian state-run agency TASS.

Denysenko admitted to the killing of recruitment official Stanislav Rzhitski, according to TASS, but denied working for Ukrainian secret services, instead insisting his motives were personal.

Denysenko was detained on Tuesday at an apartment in the town of Tuapse to the south of Krasnodar, where he was found in possession of a pistol.