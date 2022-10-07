Frozen Fish and Limitless Cabbage: How Russia is Motivating Draftees

When even money and patriotism are insufficient to inspire Russians to sign up to fight in Ukraine, it’s time to bring out the big guns such as food staples.

At least three Russian regions are promising to award the families of new recruits with cattle, fish and vegetables since President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of reservists two weeks ago.

The most generous offer to date comes from the Siberian republic of Tuva, which began a blitz of payoffs to every new soldier’s family last week. The rewards being handed out to the relatives of those enlisting include one live sheep, 50 kilograms of flour, two bags of potatoes and cabbage "in the required amount."

Tuva is Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s birthplace and one of the country’s poorest regions. Independent investigative outlets have drawn a strong correlation between poverty rates and the proportion of mobilized recruits being provided by each region of the country.