Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Verified Russian Military Deaths in Ukraine Now Exceed 20,000

Updated:
Alexander Reka / TASS

Russia has lost as many as 1,820 soldiers in Ukraine in the past two weeks, the largest number of casualties recorded within that time span since the beginning of its invasion, the BBC Russian service reported Friday citing data it collected in tandem with independent Russian news outlet Mediazona. 

The total number of Russian troops killed in Ukraine that researchers have been able to verify has reached 20,451. Non-professional soldiers, including volunteers, mercenaries and those drafted as part of the countrywide mobilization drive, comprise a third of that number. 

The losses of Russian prisoners recruited by the Wagner Group continues to far outstrip losses from among all other groups — a trend that’s been observed by the BBC and Mediazona researchers since March. 

However, according to researchers, and based on the rapidly growing number of graves appearing in cemeteries across the country, the Russian military’s true death toll in Ukraine is likely to stand at over 41,000 people. 

The total number of Russia’s casualties, which includes missing persons and the wounded, is likely over 184,000, according to observations by the U.S. Center for Naval Analysis, which for each confirmed death, calculates that another three and a half soldiers were wounded.

Russia’s southern Krasnodar region has the largest number of confirmed casualties, closely followed by the Sverdlovsk region in the Ural mountains.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Military , Mobilization

Read more

military expansion

Russian Lawmakers Introduce Bill Raising Draft Age

Critics of the bill say it seeks to offset Russia’s mounting losses in Ukraine by increasing the number of men eligible for conscription in the short...
2 Min read
looking ahead

Database of Russians Eligible for Draft Set to Aid Military Recruitment

The Russian authorities have created a digital database of citizens who are eligible to be drafted into the military amid growing rumors of a second mobilization...
1 Min read
Speaking Out

Russian Elite Voices Anger at Military Leadership

A growing list of failings and defeats in Ukraine have spawned angry outbursts from Russia's elite, who still support the "military operation" but have...
'nobody needs us'

Mobilized Russian Soldiers Protest Over ‘Animal’ Conditions

Recently mobilized Russian soldiers are decrying "inhumane" conditions, weapons shortages and mistreatment by officers, according to video published by...