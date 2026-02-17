Azerbaijan Sentences Former Nagorno-Karabakh Official to 20 Years in Prison

A judge in Azerbaijan has sentenced Ruben Vardanyan, the former state minister of the now-dissolved Armenian separatist administration of Nagorno-Karabakh, to 20 years in prison, Azerbaijani state media reported Tuesday.

The 57-year-old billionaire was convicted on 19 charges under Azerbaijan’s criminal code, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes and terrorism.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence.

Vardanyan denied the charges against him.

In October 2025, he dismissed his lawyer and described the trial as a “farce.”

In his final statement to the court this month, he devoted most of his remarks to Armenian-Azerbaijani reconciliation, saying peace would come only “when there are two equal neighbors.”

His family called the verdict “horrifying but expected,” saying the proceedings were held behind closed doors and under conditions “incompatible with the standards of a fair trial.”