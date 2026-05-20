U.K. Loosens Russian Oil Sanctions Amid Soaring Energy Costs

The British government has relaxed sanctions on Russian energy imports, allowing it to buy jet fuel and diesel refined from Russian crude oil in third-party countries as the war in the Middle East continues to roil energy markets.

The new trade license, published late Tuesday by the Department for Business and Trade, took effect on Wednesday. The measure will last for an "indefinite duration" and will be reviewed periodically.

The carve-out effectively enables the United Kingdom to resume fuel shipments from major hubs like India and Turkey, which process discounted Russian crude and re-export it.

In addition, the United Kingdom issued a separate temporary license running until Jan. 1, 2027, that permits the maritime transport, financing and brokering of Russian liquefied natural gas originating from the major Sakhalin-2 and Yamal production plants.

The trade licenses come a day after the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a 30-day extension of a sanctions waiver that allows countries to purchase Russian seaborne oil