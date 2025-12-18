Support The Moscow Times!
U.K. Targets Tatneft in Latest Update to Sanctions Against Russia

The Yamashneft Oil and Gas Production Division of Tatneft in the republic of Tatarstan. Yegor Aleyev / TASS

The British government on Thursday imposed additional sanctions on 24 individuals and entities linked to Russia, accusing them of being involved in attempts to destabilize Ukraine and undermining its sovereignty.

The latest measures include six oil and gas companies, among them Tatneft, Russneft and NNK-Oil, as well as seven trading firms and four chemical companies.

Tatneft is the most prominent of the newly sanctioned firms. It is the flagship oil producer in the republic of Tatarstan, one of Russia’s largest oil-producing regions.

Several of the targeted companies are based in the United Arab Emirates, including Saphira Energy and Gimli Trade, while at least five of the sanctioned trading and chemical firms are registered in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The five Russian individuals added to the list face travel bans to Britain and asset freezes.

Separately, the European Union on Thursday sanctioned 41 additional vessels believed to be part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet,” which is used to export oil in defiance of Western restrictions, bringing the total number of designated ships to nearly 600.

