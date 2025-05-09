U.K. Unveils ‘Largest-Ever’ Sanctions Targeting Russian Shadow Fleet

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday announced the U.K.’s largest sanctions package yet targeting Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers believed to be circumventing Western restrictions imposed over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The British government said it was sanctioning up to 100 vessels that have carried more than $24 billion worth of oil since early 2023. It also unveiled measures aimed at individuals and entities behind the fleet.

The U.K. has already blacklisted more Russian shadow fleet ships than any other country, seeking to make them a financial liability for the Kremlin’s war economy.

Experts say the shadow fleet, which comprises tankers with murky ownership and no proper insurance, has helped Russia continue selling oil despite export bans and a price cap.

London claims that Western sanctions have already slashed more than a third of Russia’s oil and gas revenues since 2022. It also accused the aging tankers of damaging critical subsea cables across Europe.

“The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated,” Starmer said in a statement.