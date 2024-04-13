U.S., U.K. Widen Ban on Russian Metals in Bid to Disrupt Revenues

The United States and Britain took joint action on Friday to widen a ban on Russian metals imports in a bid to target the important Russian revenue source following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

"This new action prohibits the import of Russian-origin aluminum, copper, and nickel into the United States," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

The action also limits the use of these metals on global metal exchanges and in over-the-counter derivatives trading, building on previous steps taken by the U.S. and U.K. governments.

"Our new prohibitions on key metals, in coordination with our partners in the United Kingdom, will continue to target the revenue Russia can earn to continue its brutal war against Ukraine," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

These actions would "reduce Russia's earnings while protecting our partners and allies from unwanted spillover effects," she added.