U.S., U.K. and Australia Sanction Russian Cyber Firm Zservers Over Ransomware Attacks

Britain, the United States and Australia on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Russian cyber firm and several of its employees, accusing them of "facilitating crippling ransomware attacks globally."

The sanctions against Zservers and its staff are the latest in a series of coordinated actions by Western governments, which last year targeted the notorious ransomware groups LockBit and Evil Corp.

Britain's Foreign Office said the six Zservers employees were part of "a prolific cybercrime supply chain" in Russia. London also targeted a U.K. front company, XHOST Internet Solutions.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of building "a corrupt mafia state driven by greed and ruthlessness."

"It is no surprise that the most unscrupulous extortionists and cyber-criminals run rampant from within his borders," Lammy said in a statement. "This government will continue to work with partners to constrain the Kremlin and the impact of Russia's lawless cyber underworld."