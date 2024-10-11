Russian Court Orders Seizure of JPMorgan Funds as VTB Seeks Damages for Assets Blocked Abroad

A Russian court has ordered the seizure of JPMorgan Chase’s assets as part of a lawsuit by Russia’s second-largest bank VTB to regain its funds blocked abroad by sanctions, Reuters reported Friday, citing court documents.

The St. Petersburg Arbitration Court ruled to seize $155.8 million in any currency from all JPMorgan bank accounts, according to Reuters.

It noted that the asset seizure does not affect funds held in so-called type C accounts, which cannot be moved out of Russia but also cannot be seized under presidential decrees.

VTB lodged cases on Oct. 7 seeking damages from nine JPMorgan-related defendants, including its Russian subsidiary JPMorgan International, Reuters said.