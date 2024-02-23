U.S. Charges Russian Banker Kostin With Sanctions Evasion, Money Laundering

The United States on Thursday charged Russian banking tycoon Andrei Kostin and two U.S.-based associates for violating sanctions by paying for the maintenance of his luxury property.

Kostin, chairman of Russia’s second-largest state-owned bank VTB, was accused of participating in a scheme to evade sanctions and launder funds to support his two superyachts, the Justice Department said.

The banker, who has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018, was also accused of being involved in a separate scheme to evade sanctions related to a luxury home in Aspen, Colorado, that he purchased in 2010 for $13.5 million.

Two U.S. nationals, Vadim Wolfson and Gannon Bond, were arrested on Thursday and accused of aiding Kostin, 67, who is believed to be in Russia.

All three face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of conspiracy to violate sanctions.