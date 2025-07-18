Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Prosecutors Seek 13-Year Sentence for Activist in Bashkortostan Over Navalny Ties

t.me/mediazona_exclusive

State prosecutors are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for a journalist and activist in the republic of Bashkortostan over her ties to Alexei Navalny’s banned political organization and for allegedly spreading “false information” about the Russian military.

Olga Komleva volunteered at the regional branch of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) for several years before the group was outlawed as “extremist” in 2021, the exiled news outlet Mediazona reported. She was arrested at pro-Navalny rallies that year and fined multiple times.

Komleva has also worked as a journalist for the independent media outlet RusNews, covering a wave of protests in Bashkortostan last year.

Her case is being heard behind closed doors at the Kirovsky District Court in the city of Ufa. A verdict is expected on July 24.

Komleva’s husband Vyacheslav told RusNews that he was not surprised by the state prosecutors’ requested sentence for his wife.

“She’s being punished because they have nothing else,” he said after Friday’s hearing. “When the prosecution has absolutely nothing, that’s when they ask for these monstrous, inhumane sentences... Any reasonable person understands what kind of trial this is.”

Komleva was earlier added to Russia’s registry of “terrorists and extremists.” She was also labeled a “foreign agent.” 

Read more about: Bashkortostan , Court cases , FBK

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Court Reduces Drug Trafficking Sentence for Jailed U.S. Man

A Moscow court sentenced dual national Robert Woodland to 12 years and six months in prison last July.
1 Min read

Russian Court Jails 5 More Bashkirs Over Baymak Protests

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or are currently facing trial for protests in the town of Baymak in January 2024.
1 Min read

Russian Court Sentences 6 More Baymak Protesters to Prison

Nearly 80 people have been convicted or are currently facing trial for protests against the jailing of a prominent activist in the town of Baymak.
1 Min read

Russian Court Orders Baring Vostok's Calvey to Be Kept in Custody Until April

The judge said Calvey, a U.S. citizen, was accused of a "serious crime" and could try to flee.