1 Killed in Gas Explosion in Russia’s Bashkortostan

At least one person was killed and seven injured when a gas explosion ripped through an apartment building in central Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan, authorities said Tuesday.
The blast occurred in the city of Sterlitamak on the second floor of a seven-story building, according to the city’s administration.
Municipal authorities named “carelessness in handling household gas” as the cause and said an investigation into the circumstances was underway.
Security video published by local media showed the moment a powerful blast knocked over a mother and her baby stroller standing at the entrance to the building.
Gas explosions are common in Russia and often affect residential buildings built in the Soviet era.
