U.K. Sanctions Russian GRU Agents Over Cyber Attacks and Hybrid Threats

British authorities on Friday imposed sanctions on Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and 18 of its agents, accusing them of "spreading chaos and disorder" across the United Kingdom and Europe.

"GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilize Europe, undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement. "Putin's hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve."

Britain's Foreign Office said the sanctions targeted three GRU units and 18 intelligence officers over their alleged "campaign of malicious cyber activity over many years, including in the U.K."

"The GRU routinely uses cyber and information operations to sow chaos, division and disorder in Ukraine and across the world with devastating real-world consequences," it said in a statement.