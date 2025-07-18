U.K. Sanctions Russian GRU Agents Over Cyber Attacks and Hybrid Threats

British authorities on Friday imposed sanctions on Russia's GRU military intelligence agency and 18 of its agents, accusing them of "spreading chaos and disorder" across the United Kingdom and Europe.
"GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilize Europe, undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement. "Putin's hybrid threats and aggression will never break our resolve."
Britain's Foreign Office said the sanctions targeted three GRU units and 18 intelligence officers over their alleged "campaign of malicious cyber activity over many years, including in the U.K."
"The GRU routinely uses cyber and information operations to sow chaos, division and disorder in Ukraine and across the world with devastating real-world consequences," it said in a statement.
Among those sanctioned are agents allegedly linked to an attempted malware attack on Yulia Skripal, daughter of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, five years before she and her father were poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury in 2018.
British officials said the GRU had also targeted domestic entities, including media outlets, telecoms providers and energy infrastructure.
One of the sanctioned military intelligence units was involved in online reconnaissance used to guide missile strikes on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, including the bombing of a theater where civilians were sheltering, the Foreign Office said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.