U.K. Sanctions Russian Officials Over 'Sham' Votes in Ukraine

The U.K. on Friday announced new sanctions against almost a dozen senior Russian officials and the country's election commission over "sham" elections held in occupied Ukrainian territory this month and last year.

The move takes the number of individuals and entities sanctioned by Britain in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly 20 months ago to more than 1,600.

London said it was targeting the 11 officials and electoral organization after they "all directly acted to undermine Ukraine and threaten its territorial integrity" in the condemned referendums and elections staged last October and earlier this month.

Russia's Central Election Commission (CEC), which organized them, and Natalya Budarina, one of its most senior officials, were among those sanctioned, the U.K. added.

Andrei Aleksyenko, head of what Russia now claims as the Kherson regional administration, and Marina Zakharova, head of its election commission, were also penalized.