Kremlin-Installed Ukraine Occupation Leader Listed as British Firm's Owner – Guardian

A Russian-appointed governor in one of Ukraine’s partially occupied southeastern regions owns a British company despite being under sanctions, The Guardian reported Thursday.

The appearance of a high-profile collaborationist in the United Kingdom’s registry books raises questions about sanctions enforcement.

Vladimir Saldo, who has governed southern Ukraine’s Kherson region since April 2022 after it fell under Russian control, is reportedly listed as the owner of the agriculture commodities firm Grainholding Ltd.

Company documents show Saldo, 66, as co-owner of half of Grainholding’s $1.2-million capital, with an unnamed Ukrainian national holding the other half.

“Does this company make money? We don’t know,” said Labour party MP Margaret Hodge, criticizing the British corporate oversight system.

“And have they frozen this asset? We don’t know that either. This system is a mess from start to finish,” Hodge was quoted as saying.